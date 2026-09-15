Emmy Awards 2026: Meg Stalter Turns Golden Statue, While Zendaya Shows Off Her Pixie Cut In Sheer Gown On Red Carpet

2026 Emmy Awards red carpet | Image Courtesy: X (@21metgala)

The 2026 Emmys brought plenty of expected red-carpet glamour, but this year’s fashion moments came with a healthy dose of surprise. From Meg Stalter taking the idea of "dressing for the occasion" very literally to Zendaya pairing a dramatic sheer gown with a sharp pixie cut, the stars at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater made sure the red carpet had its own share of headlines.

Meg Stalter

Meg Stalter clearly had no interest in playing it safe at the 2026 Emmys. The Hacks actress, who received her first Emmy nomination this year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, arrived in a head-to-toe gold look that recreated the iconic Emmy statuette. It featured a matching gold-toned skin, metallic bra and briefs, a chunky belt, dramatic wings and an unmistakable globe held above her head, making the entire look one of the night’s most literal takes on awards-season dressing.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman went in the opposite direction with a look built around quiet sophistication. She wore an off-white Chanel dress featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline finished with delicate feather detailing. A subtle side slit added movement to the otherwise clean silhouette, while black pointed pumps provided a sharp contrast.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo once again showed that red-carpet menswear does not have to revolve around the traditional black tuxedo. For the 78th Emmy Awards, he stepped out in a custom Valentino peach suit, styled with a contrasting purple belt and ivory trousers that added another unexpected colour into the look.

Zendaya

Zendaya brought her signature red-carpet drama to the Emmys in a floor-length Prada gown covered in detailed crystal beadwork, giving the otherwise sheer silhouette plenty of sparkle. A plunging neckline was softened with fine tulle trim, while diamond stud earrings kept the jewellery understated. But it was her fresh pixie cut that completely changed the mood of the look, giving the glamorous gown a sharper, more modern edge.

Selena Gomez

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Selena Gomez opted for shimmer in a strapless Louis Vuitton gown that caught the light with every pose. The fitted design featured horizontal panels of metallic sequins running across the silhouette, creating a sleek, body-skimming effect. She kept the rest of the styling softer, wearing her hair in relaxed beachy waves.