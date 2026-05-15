Elon Musk’s Son Steals Spotlight With Chinese Tiger Bag During Beijing Visit With Father |

Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12, popularly known by his nickname, “Lil X,” are once again grabbing global attention,this time during their recent visit to Beijing. The young boy became an unexpected internet sensation after accompanying the Tesla CEO to the Great Hall of the People while world leaders and business figures gathered for official meetings.

The father-son duo was seen walking hand-in-hand inside the formal political venue as Chinese Premier Li Qiang met leading American business executives. While Musk kept things classic in a dark formal suit, it was Lil X’s playful yet culturally inspired outfit that instantly caught the attention of social media users.

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The child appeared dressed in a Chinese-style embroidered vest paired with a unique tiger-shaped crossbody bag that quickly became the highlight of the visit online. Many users on Chinese social media platforms praised the traditional-inspired styling, calling the look both adorable and respectful of local culture.

The tiger bag reportedly belongs to a handmade fashion brand based in Guangxi, China. According to local media reports, the accessory is priced at over 300 yuan online. Following Lil X’s public appearance carrying the bag, reports suggested that the product witnessed a sudden spike in popularity and sales.

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Adding to the online buzz, Musk also responded to a user on X who commented on his son’s appearance. Replying in Chinese, the billionaire wrote, “My son is learning Mandarin,” further delighting Chinese netizens.

Lil X has frequently accompanied Musk during major public appearances and political meetings over the past few years. The tech billionaire has previously brought his son to the White House and was also seen introducing several of his children to Narendra Modi during a meeting last year.