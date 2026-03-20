Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Top Places To Feast This Eid In Mumbai Other Than Mohammed Ali Road | Instagram @bademiya_kebabs | surti12handi

As Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 approaches on March 20 and 21, Mumbai gears up for one of the most awaited celebrations of the year, marked by prayers, togetherness and indulgent feasts. While Mohammed Ali Road remains the go-to hotspot for Eid delicacies, the city offers several equally rich culinary experiences beyond its crowded lanes.

For those looking to explore something new this festive season, here are some must-visit food destinations across Mumbai that promise authentic flavours and memorable Eid spreads.

1. Bohri Mohalla:

Tucked away near the bustling Bhendi Bazaar, Bohri Mohalla is a hidden gem known for its traditional Dawoodi Bohra cuisine. From flavourful biryanis to rich meat preparations, the area offers a more intimate yet equally festive vibe during Eid.

2. Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar:

A legendary name in Mumbai’s dining scene, Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar is synonymous with Mughlai indulgence. Known for its aromatic biryanis, juicy kebabs, and creamy gravies, it remains a favourite among food lovers seeking a royal Eid meal.

3. Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

No Eid celebration is complete without sweets and Suleman Usman Mithaiwala is the perfect stop for traditional sweets. From malpua to phirni, their offerings add the perfect sweet ending to a festive feast.

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4. Bademiya, Colaba

For those craving late-night bites, Bademiya continues to be a city favourite. Since 1946, it has served iconic seekh kebab rolls, juicy, smoky, and wrapped in soft naan, making it a must-visit during Eid nights.

5. Surti 12 Handi

Another standout is Surti 12 Handi, known for its slow-cooked delicacies prepared in traditional clay pots. Its rich nalli nihari, simmered for hours until the marrow melts into a spicy gravy, is a highlight best enjoyed with khameeri roti.