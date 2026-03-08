Ramadan 2026: Tradition Meets Luxury - Iconic Sweet Shops Shape Mumbai's Iftar Experience

Ramadan 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Mumbai, March 7: With the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan 2026, several parts of Mumbai have seen an increase in activity around food markets and sweet shops ahead of Iftar. Many traditional mithai stores across the city are witnessing higher demand during the evening hours as people step out to buy sweets and snacks for the daily fast-breaking meal.

Shopkeepers say the demand is being driven by a mix of traditional favourites and newer varieties of sweets that have been introduced in recent years. Areas such as Mahim and Mohammed Ali Road, known for their Ramadan food stalls and sweet shops, are seeing steady footfall as residents prepare for Iftar with family and friends.

The Traditional Charm of Sagar Sweets, Mahim

In the heart of Mahim’s bustling Khau Galli, Sagar Sweets & Bakery remains a cornerstone for those seeking authentic, street-style Ramadan desserts. Located opposite Paramount, the shop is currently witnessing long queues for its legendary Malpuas—available in varieties like 'double egg' and 'Chandani'—served alongside thick, creamy Kulfi.

Food enthusiasts often cite Sagar Sweets as an essential stop on the Mahim food trail, particularly for its consistency in flavor that has spanned generations.

Artisanal Luxury at Meetha by Radisson

Leading the trend for premium gifting and gourmet Iftar experiences is Meetha by Radisson. This year, the outlet has introduced a "Ramzan Special Feast Hamper" that has gained traction for its contemporary twist on traditional ingredients.

Key offerings include dates reimagined with fillings of Nutella, Biscoff, and Pista, alongside classic celebratory desserts like golden-fried Malpua and rich Laccha Rabdi. For many Mumbaikars, these curated hampers have become a preferred choice for corporate gifting and family gatherings during the holy month.

Variety and Freshness at Sheetal Sweets

Sheetal Sweets, with its strong presence across Mumbai’s suburbs, continues to be a go-to destination for high-quality milk-based desserts. Their Ramadan lineup features various types of Phirni served in traditional earthen pots, which helps maintain the dessert’s cool temperature and earthy aroma.

The shop’s extensive range of Bengali sweets and assorted dry fruit boxes also sees a spike in sales as families stock up for 'Sehri' (the pre-dawn meal) and evening Iftar celebrations.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

The 2026 Ramadan season highlights a clear shift in consumer behavior, where diners are equally interested in the nostalgic flavours of Bhendi Bazaar and the hygienic, premium packaging of luxury brands. Whether it is a hand-churned Sitafal ice cream or a saffron-infused Mawa Jalebi, the diversity of Mumbai's sweet offerings reflects the city's inclusive and celebratory spirit.