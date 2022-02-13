Eat Drink Repeat: Valentine's Day special recipes for coffee lovers!

Coffee pancakes

Ingredients (for six people)

150 ml of Lavazza coffee

2 large eggs

150 ml of milk

150 g of flour

50 g of sugar

1 pinch of salt

Butter to taste

Method: Prepare the coffee with the mocha and, once ready, pour it into a container and let it cool. Take the eggs, separate the yolks and egg whites in two different containers. In the one that contains the egg yolks, pour sugar and with a whisk try to mix well until you get a uniform cream. Then add the flour, milk and coffee, salt and continue mixing.

Beat the egg whites until stiff and pour them into the mixture you just made. Combine everything thoroughly, taking care to mix from the bottom up to prevent the egg whites from falling apart. Cover the container with a cloth or cling film and let it rest for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

To cook the pancakes, take a medium-small non-stick pan: melt a knob of butter and pour the mixture a little at a time with the help of a ladle. Bake these yummy pancakes on both sides until they turn a golden colour. Place three or four stacked pancakes on the plate and add icing sugar, dark chocolate flakes, whipped cream, jams or honey to taste.

Espresso Mug Cake

Want to impress your Valentine with a mug cake? This easy recipe will help you!

Method: If you want it to puff up over the top of the cup, use a cappuccino one. Or if you want to dig into the cup, use a latte mug. Add a tablespoon of butter. Soften it in the microwave for 10-15 seconds. Don’t melt. Stir in 2 tablespoons of sugar until it’s fluffy and creamy, for few seconds. Now you can add egg. Just use half for one espresso cake. Then stir in 2 tablespoons of sour cream or just heavy cream and a few drops of vanilla. Stir in 1/4 cup of flour and 1/8 teaspoon baking powder and shot of espresso (cold).

For crumb topping: In a separate bowl add 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons flour, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Mix it well. Now back to your cup. Your ingredients are all mixed up. Add the crumb topping mixture to the cup. Then microwave it. Start with 1 minute, then do 10-20 seconds more until it’s done. Sprinkle some cinnamon and sugar powder. Let it cool down for a few seconds.

Viennese Coffee

Simple to prepare, small, but extremely delicious. A coffee that conveys that atmosphere of sumptuous Viennese elegance in every sip.

Method: Pour 10 g of chocolate topping into a coffee cup. Then, prepare an espresso lungo, pour it into the glass and add 25 g of whipped cream. Sprinkle with chocolate flakes. It is almost ready! In a few minutes, you can enjoy delicious, delicate break.

(Recipes from Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

