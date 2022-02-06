Eat Drink Repeat: Celery & Cilantro South Side – A quick cocktail recipe

A twist on your classic cocktail, the celery gives the drink a bold flavour and is neatly accentuated by the aromatic and herbaceous notes from the cilantro.

Serves: 1 pax

Prep time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

Gin 60 ml

Citrus 10 ml

Celery 2 pcs (1 inch)

Cilantro 1 sprig

Honey 1 bar spoon

Method:

Combine gin, lime juice, honey and celery in a cocktail shaker. Fill halfway with ice and top with a fistful of fresh cilantro. Shake for 20 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass.

(Recipe crafted by Robert Hospet, Beverage Manager at Hopshaus, Embassy Leisure)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:07 AM IST