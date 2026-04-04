Easter Around The World: From Witches To Egg Battles, Fascinating Traditions From Different Countries | Canva

Celebrated with joy, colour and deep religious significance, Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is one of the most important festivals in Christianity. While its core message remains the same globally, the way it is celebrated varies widely across cultures, blending faith with fascinating local traditions.

In 2026, Easter falls on April 5, bringing together communities for prayers, feasts, and festivities. From sunrise church services to vibrant family gatherings, the festival is also associated with symbols like eggs, representing new life, and the Easter Bunny, symbolising joy and renewal.

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Across the world, Easter traditions take on unique forms. In Sweden and Finland, children dress up as witches, going door-to-door exchanging drawings for sweets, a custom inspired by old folklore. Meanwhile, in Greece, locals participate in an egg-cracking game called “tsougrisma,” where red-dyed eggs are tapped together, symbolising the resurrection.

In Italy, Easter is marked by grand processions and elaborate feasts, while in Spain, Semana Santa (Holy Week) features dramatic parades with hooded penitents and centuries-old rituals. Over in Australia, the traditional Easter Bunny is often replaced by the native bilby, promoting wildlife awareness.

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Closer home, in India, Easter is celebrated with midnight masses, decorated churches, and festive meals, especially in regions like Goa and Kerala. Whether it’s egg hunts, cultural parades or symbolic rituals, Easter across the world beautifully reflects a mix of faith, heritage and community spirit.

In France, church bells fall silent from Good Friday to Easter Sunday, with a popular legend claiming they “fly to Rome” before returning with chocolates for children.