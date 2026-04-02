Easter 2026: Top Places In Mumbai To Have Hot Cross Buns On Good Friday

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 02, 2026

A hot cross bun is a spiced bun, usually containing small pieces of raisins and marked with a cross on the top, traditionally eaten on Good Friday. Here are the top spots where you can get these buns in Mumbai:

Candies hot cross buns are traditional, spiced sweet buns loaded with raisins, sultanas, and candied peel.

Bombay Sweet Shop in Byculla offers a creative "Hot Cross Shahi Buns" for Easter, described as a fusion of traditional hot cross buns and Shahi Tukda.

Yazdani Bakery- Known for its 70+ year heritage, Yazdani Bakery in Fort, Mumbai, offers traditional hot cross buns, often highlighted as a nostalgic, seasonal treat in the city.

A1 Bakery offers freshly baked hot cross buns during the Easter season, known for being a traditional treat, particularly noted in Bandra, Mumbai.

Theobroma- Priced at just ₹55 per piece, Theobroma offers the delicacy with multiple outlets all over the city.

American Express Bakery in Mumbai offers traditional, hand-rolled hot cross buns. The sales have already started on April 1 from 5 PM onwards as per their announcement on social media.