Easter 2026: Top Places In Mumbai To Have Hot Cross Buns On Good Friday

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 02, 2026
A hot cross bun is a spiced bun, usually containing small pieces of raisins and marked with a cross on the top, traditionally eaten on Good Friday. Here are the top spots where you can get these buns in Mumbai:
Candies hot cross buns are traditional, spiced sweet buns loaded with raisins, sultanas, and candied peel.
Bombay Sweet Shop in Byculla offers a creative "Hot Cross Shahi Buns" for Easter, described as a fusion of traditional hot cross buns and Shahi Tukda.
Yazdani Bakery- Known for its 70+ year heritage, Yazdani Bakery in Fort, Mumbai, offers traditional hot cross buns, often highlighted as a nostalgic, seasonal treat in the city.
A1 Bakery offers freshly baked hot cross buns during the Easter season, known for being a traditional treat, particularly noted in Bandra, Mumbai.
Theobroma- Priced at just ₹55 per piece, Theobroma offers the delicacy with multiple outlets all over the city.
American Express Bakery in Mumbai offers traditional, hand-rolled hot cross buns. The sales have already started on April 1 from 5 PM onwards as per their announcement on social media.