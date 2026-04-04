Easter 2026? Know Meaning, Significance & More About The Resurrection Sunday Celebration

When Is Easter 2026 | Canva

Easter is one of the most significant festivals, which is also known as Easter Sunday. This year it will be celebrated on April 5. The festival, which marks one of the most important festivals in Christianity, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, as described in the New Testament of the Bible. The day symbolises hope, renewal, and the triumph of life over death, forming the foundation of Christian faith.

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About Easter

Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, is a movable feast that means its date changes every year based on a combination of the solar and lunar calendars. Mostly, it is observed on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which occurs on or after the spring equinox, usually between late March and April. In 2026, the Paschal Full Moon falls on April 2, which marks Easter on Sunday, April 5.

This method of calculation is based on the lunar calendar, which is why the date changes annually. Easter comes a day after Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, and is observed with fasting, prayers, and solemn reflection. Crucifixion is marked on Good Friday, and resurrection is marked on the day of Easter.

Significance of Easter

The significance of Easter lies in its message of redemption and new beginnings. Christians believe that through his resurrection, Jesus Christ conquered sin and death, offering salvation to humanity. On this day, Christians celebrate the occasion by visiting the church and doing services, prayers, hymns, and joyful gatherings among families and communities.

Eggs: A symbol of life

Eggs are a powerful symbol of new life and renewal, which is why they are closely associated with Easter. In Christian tradition, the egg represents the resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolising the empty tomb and the promise of new beginnings. Historically, eggs were also forbidden during Lent, so they became a celebratory food at Easter. Over time, decorating eggs evolved into a popular custom, with colourful designs representing joy and rebirth.