E. Coli Bacteria Detected In Drinking Water At CSMT, Kalyan & Other Railway Stations In Mumbai; What Are The Health Risks, Causes & Symptoms | AI Representational Image

Mumbai's Central Railway has reportedly initiated corrective measures after water samples collected from four railway stations tested positive for Escherichia coli, commonly known as E. coli. The bacteria was detected in samples taken from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road and Lonavala stations.

Following the findings, the railway's Electrical and Medical departments are working on corrective action related to the affected water supply.

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The presence of E. coli in drinking water is considered a warning sign of possible contamination. E. coli is a group of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals, and its detection in water can indicate that the supply may have come into contact with faecal matter. While not every strain of E. coli causes illness, some pathogenic strains can lead to serious gastrointestinal infections.

What Are The Symptoms?

People exposed to harmful strains may experience stomach cramps, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. In some cases, diarrhoea may be severe or bloody. Symptoms can vary depending on the specific strain and other factors.

Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may face a higher risk of developing severe complications. The detection of E. coli can also raise concerns about the possible presence of other disease-causing microorganisms in contaminated water.

How Can You Stay Safe?

As a precaution, commuters should avoid consuming water from a source they believe may be unsafe or contaminated. Boiling water until it reaches a rolling boil for at least one minute is a commonly recommended method for killing many disease-causing microorganisms. Certified water purification systems may also help depending on the technology used and the nature of the contamination.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms, dehydration or bloody diarrhoea should seek medical attention promptly. Staying hydrated is important, while medications for diarrhoea should only be taken based on appropriate medical advice.