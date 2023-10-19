Durga Puja 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones |

The most celebrated and awaited festival in West Bengal is Durga Puja starting from Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami, collectively known as Durgotsav. This year it starts on October 20 and ends on Dussehra, October 24.

The festival celebrates the power of Maa Durga, a divine representation of feminine strength with great enthusiasm. Not only that but it is the time when you can see the beautiful sculptures of the Goddess made by the artists from Kolkata and the entire state and huge pandals being set up showcasing the creativity of artisans. You get to experience rich Bengali culture and Durga Puja rituals.

The happiness of Bengalis is reflected from their faces as Durga Puja is an emotion for them. Every street in the West Bengal state is decorated, people wear new clothes and relish their authentic Bengali cuisine.

For all the Bengalis and other people who will be celebrating the wonderful festival, we bring a curated list of best wishes, messages, images and greetings to share with your loved ones:

Wishing you a colourful and vibrant Durga Puja filled with celebrations. May you enjoy the festival to the fullest!

As we celebrate the triumph of good over evil, may your life also be filled with positivity and success. Happy Durga Puja!

May the divine mother empower you with strength, wisdom & love. Wishing you a Subho Durga Puja! |

My hearty greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. May the Goddess always guide and bless all of us.

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, may Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom, and good health. Subho Durga Puja!

May Goddess Durga protect your family from evil and empower you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Durga Puja to you and your family!

May the enchanting rhythms of the dhak and the scent of dhunuchi fill your days with joy and your nights with divine blessings. Happy Durga Puja!

On this special occasion, may you find the strength to overcome all challenges, just as Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura. Happy Durga Puja!

On this auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, may you find strength and courage in abundance, just like the Goddess herself. Wishing you a joyous celebration!

On this special occasion, may your days be as bright as the Goddess’s divine aura, and may you find inner strength and peace. Happy Durga Puja! |

May the festivities of Durga Puja bring you closer to your roots and fill your life with happiness, love, and spiritual growth. Happy Durga Puja!

May the festivity of Durga Puja bring you moments of happiness, love, and togetherness with your family and friends. Happy Durga Puja!

May the Goddess Durga shower her divine grace upon you and your loved ones, granting you peace and success in all your endeavours. Happy Durga Puja!

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)