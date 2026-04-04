Dunkin' Donuts To Completely Shut Down In India By End Of 2026; Here's Why | Instagram @ dunkinindia

In a significant development for India’s quick-service restaurant market, Dunkin' Donuts is set to wind down its operations in the country by the end of 2026. The move comes after Jubilant FoodWorks, the brand’s master franchise partner in India, decided not to renew its long-standing agreement.

The decision follows the upcoming expiry of the Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement (MUDFA), originally signed in February 2011, which is scheduled to end on December 31, 2026. In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that its board has approved the non-renewal of development rights for operating the Dunkin’ brand in India once the current term concludes.

As part of the transition, Jubilant FoodWorks will gradually scale down Dunkin’s presence across the country. This may include shutting select outlets, restructuring operations, and potentially selling or transferring certain assets and franchise rights, in coordination with the brand’s global owners. The company has stated that all actions will be carried out in compliance with contractual obligations and regulatory guidelines.

Dunkin’, which once aimed to establish a strong foothold in India’s café and quick-bite segment, currently operates a limited number of outlets. In Mumbai, its presence includes locations at R City Mall in Ghatkopar and Kurla.

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Jubilant FoodWorks, incorporated in 1995, continues to focus on its broader portfolio, which includes global brands like Domino's and Popeyes, along with its own ventures such as Hong’s Kitchen and COFFY in international markets. The company operates over 3,500 stores across regions, including India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.