 Subway Crosses 1,000-Store Milestone In India With New Outlet In Gurugram
Subway has achieved a major milestone by opening its 1,000th store in India at Paras Florett, Gurugram. Operated by EverBrands (Everstone Group), the brand has grown rapidly, adding over 350 stores in the last three years at an average of two per week. It now spans more than 165 cities and employs over 3,500 people, cementing its position as one of India's fastest-growing premium QSR chains.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Subway, a leading global quick service restaurant brand, on Wednesday said it now has more than 1,000 stores in the country. Subway, maker of freshly made-to-order, customisable sandwiches, announced the opening of its 1,000th store in India at Paras Florett, Gurugram.

It is opening an average of two new stores every week over the last three years, becoming among the fastest-growing premium quick service restaurant brands in India, Subway said in a statement.

Operated by EverBrands (part of Everstone Group), Subway India has in the last three years, opened 350+ stores in new locations in its network, expanding its footprint into over 165 cities with more than 3,500 employees. 

