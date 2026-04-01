Jubilant FoodWorks Renews Domino’s Franchise Agreement For 15 Years Across India & Overseas Markets

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited renewed its master franchise agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc. on March 31, 2026. |

New Delhi: Jubilant FoodWorks has locked in long-term control over the Domino’s brand in key South Asian markets, strengthening its core business and future expansion visibility.

Jubilant FoodWorks entered into a renewed master franchise agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc. for India, valid for 15 years with an option to extend by another 10 years. The agreement ensures continued exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza outlets, maintaining stability in its largest revenue-generating segment.

Alongside India, the company has also renewed its existing franchise rights for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It plans to execute fresh agreements for both markets, structured similarly to the India agreement, enabling a consistent operating model across geographies.

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The agreement grants rights to use and sublicense Domino’s trademarks, systems, and proprietary processes. It also allows the company to build and manage supply chain and distribution infrastructure, ensuring operational control over store expansion and service delivery.

The renewal reinforces a long-standing partnership between Jubilant FoodWorks and Domino’s global franchisor. The move is expected to ensure continuity of operations under the Domino’s brand while supporting future growth opportunities in both domestic and international markets. The renewed agreement positions Jubilant FoodWorks to sustain its leadership in the quick-service restaurant segment while expanding its footprint across South Asia.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.