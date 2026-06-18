Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Look Glued To Each Other As They Share 'Kiss By Coast' In New Viral Visuals From Their Italian Honeymoon |

After a whirlwind of wedding celebrations and glamorous appearances, newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are finally embracing some downtime together. The singer and actor are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Italy and fresh visuals from their romantic getaway are taking over social media day by day.

Newly surfaced videos capture the pair in a relaxed and intimate mood as they soak in the Mediterranean sunshine. In one clip, the duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand, while another shows them glued to each other closely, with Turner planting a gentle kiss on Dua's cheek before the two share a romantic kiss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The couple also turned heads with their effortlessly chic vacation style. Callum kept things casual in a white T-shirt layered with a white shirt and paired with classic blue denim jeans. Dua, meanwhile, opted for understated elegance in a navy blue lace camisole tank top teamed with blue denim jeans.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she layered two delicate necklaces and skipped bracelets and rings on her hands, allowing her wedding ring to remain the focal point of her look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports by the Daily Mail, the couple had checked into the iconic San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, one of Italy's most luxurious and sought-after properties. Before heading to Sicily, Dua and Callum were also photographed spending time along the Amalfi Coast in Salerno, where they appeared completely smitten with each other.

The latest visuals perfectly capture the newlywed glow of the couple, with Dua and Callum looking completely absorbed in each other's company as they enjoy their first days of married life against the picturesque backdrop of Italy's coastline.