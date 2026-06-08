Dua Lipa Turns Into Bridal Beach Girl; Dons Lace Gown On Bathing Suit In Post-Wedding Brunch Look | WATCH |

Fresh off her dreamy Italian wedding celebrations, pop sensation Dua Lipa continues to embrace bridal fashion in style. After exchanging vows with actor Callum Turner during an intimate ceremony in Sicily, the newlyweds kept the celebrations going with a laid-back post-wedding brunch surrounded by close friends and family.

The morning-after gathering, held in Palermo, offered a more relaxed atmosphere compared to the grandeur of the wedding festivities. Staying true to her newlywed glow, Dua opted for an effortlessly chic all-white ensemble that perfectly blended beachside elegance with bridal charm.

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For the occasion, the singer stepped out in a delicate white lace gown featuring intricate embroidery and long sleeves. Rather than a traditional dress lining, the sheer cover-up appeared to be layered over a white bathing suit, giving the look a breezy, resort-inspired twist.

Dua kept the styling minimal yet polished. She accessorised with layered gold necklaces that added a touch of warmth and luxury to the monochromatic look. Her hair was swept into a sleek high ponytail. The overall aesthetic reflected effortless coastal glamour.

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The brunch look was followed by another standout fashion appearance from Dua during the couple's pre-wedding cocktail party in Sicily. For the celebration, she turned heads in a backless ivory halter dress from Bottega Veneta, featuring the luxury label's signature basket-weave detailing and a playful feathered hemline. She completed the look with a coordinating clutch and dazzling Bulgari jewellery.

Callum Turner complemented her style throughout the celebrations, including the cocktail party where he opted for a classic beige suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The couple's romantic chemistry was on full display during the festivities, with one affectionate kiss captured by guests quickly becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the wedding weekend.