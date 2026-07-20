Dua Lipa-Callum Turner, Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet & Other Couples Turn FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Match Into Date Outing

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@ChicksInTheOff)

Football may have taken centre stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, but the stands were just as entertaining. As Argentina and Spain battled it out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, some of the world's biggest celebrity couples turned the championship clash into the ultimate date outing. From newlyweds holding hands to sweet PDA moments and effortlessly stylish looks, Hollywood's power couples proved that the biggest sporting night of the year was also a star-studded celebration of romance.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

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Fresh off their wedding celebrations, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner looked every bit the loved-up newlyweds as they walked hand in hand through the stadium. For the outing, Dua embraced laid-back style with blue jeans paired with a crisp white top, a matching cap, snakeskin heels and a deep maroon Chanel handbag. Callum complemented her easy-going look in classic denim, a black T-shirt, brown shoes and sunglasses.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

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Beyoncé made a rare appearance in a sophisticated monochrome look featuring an oversized belted white trench layered over a delicate lace bodysuit and matching lace cycling shorts. She completed the ensemble with pointed white heels, a structured handbag, statement gold earrings and sleek cat-eye sunglasses. Jay-Z balanced her elevated style with a navy pinstriped baseball-inspired shirt, loose trousers, sneakers, a cap and dark sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made one of the most talked-about appearances of the evening. The couple didn't shy away from cameras, sharing affectionate kisses while enjoying the match from premium seats. Kylie kept things sleek in a plunging black fitted top styled with classic blue jeans, while Timothée embraced sporty fashion in a royal blue long-sleeved Adidas jersey paired with black trousers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

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Rihanna leaned into her signature fashion-forward aesthetic with a relaxed yet edgy look. She layered an oversized sheer brown mesh jersey over a black inner top and teamed it with beige knee-length bottoms. Her accessories did all the talking, featuring stacked gold necklaces, bracelets, hoop earrings, oversized black sunglasses, tan over-the-knee pointed boots and a beige jacket. Beside her, A$AP Rocky stayed true to his signature streetwear style in a relaxed T-shirt, denim, a cap and chunky chain jewellery.