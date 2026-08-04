Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other At First Red Carpet As Husband-Wife In Chic Looks

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at One Night Only New York premiere | Image Courtesy: X (@ChicksInTheOff)

Just weeks after saying "I do," Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are already serving newlywed goals. The couple made their official red carpet debut as husband and wife at the New York premiere of Callum's latest film, One Night Only, and all eyes were on them.

Between the lingering glances, warm smiles, and effortless chemistry, the pair looked every bit the picture-perfect newlyweds. But it wasn't just their romance that stole the spotlight. Their impeccably coordinated fashion choices proved that understated elegance never goes out of style.

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Inside Dua Lipa & Callum Turner's romantic appearance

For the occasion, Dua turned heads in an all-black Ferragamo gown with a figure-skimming silhouette and a plunging halter neckline that flowed into a scarf-inspired collar wrapped gracefully around her neck. The fitted bodice highlighted her frame before extending into a sleek floor-length design, featuring delicate sheer detailing for a subtle contemporary touch.

What truly elevated the gown was the cascading fringe detailing around the waist, which moved beautifully as she walked, and a graceful train that added an elegant finish to the simple design.

Instead of overwhelming the outfit with accessories, Dua kept the styling refined with sparkling diamond studs, statement rings, and layered gold-and-diamond bracelets.

Her beauty look followed the same polished approach, featuring dewy makeup, soft bronzed skin, defined brows, winged eyeliner, and nude lips. With her hair styled into a sleek centre-parted bun, the focus remained on the gown's dramatic neckline.

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Standing beside Dua, Callum Turner showcased timeless menswear with a modern twist. The actor opted for a sharply tailored navy double-breasted suit featuring structured shoulders and gold-toned buttons that added subtle military-inspired detailing.

Rather than pairing it with a traditional white shirt, he added a softer palette through a butter-yellow dress shirt. A brown striped tie added vintage charm without clashing with the deep navy tailoring, while polished black leather shoes and minimal accessories kept everything clean and refined.

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From wedding celebrations to red carpet romance

The appearance comes just two months after the couple celebrated their wedding in Sicily, where they exchanged vows at the historic 18th-century Villa Valguarnera.

For the grand ceremony, Dua stunned in a custom Chanel Haute Couture bridal gown that reportedly required 1,155 hours of craftsmanship. She later changed into a feather-trimmed Bottega Veneta halter-neck gown for the reception festivities.

Before their Italian celebrations, the couple had quietly completed a civil ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall, where Dua chose an elegant Schiaparelli suit paired with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Following a romantic honeymoon across Italy, the pair have now returned to their professional commitments, but their first public appearance as husband and wife proves they haven't left the honeymoon glow behind.