Dry Day In June 2026: Will Liquor Shops Stay Shut On Muharram? Check Important Dates

Dry Day In June 2026: Will Liquor Shops Stay Shut On Muharram? Know Dates Here | Canva

Those planning house parties, celebrations, or social gatherings in June 2026 may want to keep an eye on the dry day calendar before stocking up on alcoholic beverages. Unlike some months that feature multiple restrictions, June is expected to witness only one major dry day across many parts of the country.

As per the current schedule, Muharram, which is likely to be observed on June 16, 2026 (Tuesday), is expected to be the key dry day of the month. On this occasion, the sale of alcohol is generally restricted in several states and union territories, although the exact rules are determined by local authorities.

Liquor shops, wine stores, bars, pubs, and other licensed establishments selling alcohol may remain shut during the observance of Muharram. However, the extent of the restrictions can vary depending on state government notifications and local excise department directives.

Muharram holds immense religious significance for the Muslim community and is observed with prayers, processions, and commemorative events. As a result, authorities often impose temporary restrictions on alcohol sales to maintain public order and respect the occasion.

What Is A Dry Day?

A dry day refers to a day on which the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited by government authorities. Such restrictions are commonly enforced on national holidays, important religious festivals, election days, and other occasions deemed sensitive from a law-and-order perspective.

During a dry day, the purchase of alcohol from retail outlets is not permitted. Restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels that serve alcohol may also be required to suspend sales for the specified period. However, alcohol that has been legally purchased before the restriction generally remains permissible for private consumption at home.

Since dry day regulations can differ from one state to another, consumers are advised to verify local government notifications closer to the date. In some regions, restrictions may apply for the entire day, while others may impose limited-hour closures.