Peddi Actress Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Release Today; Stuns In Floral Silk Saree & Statement Gold Waist Belt | Instagram @itsmytirupati | @srikalahasti_loverz

Actress Janhvi Kapoor began the release day of her much-anticipated film Peddi on a spiritual note as she visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The actress, who stars opposite Ram Charan in the film, was spotted offering prayers at the temple early in the morning before the movie's release.

Known for her deep-rooted faith and frequent visits to Tirumala, Janhvi once again embraced tradition with a stunning ethnic ensemble that perfectly suited the sacred setting.

For the temple visit, Janhvi opted for a breathtaking lavender-purple silk saree featuring delicate multicoloured floral woven motifs throughout the drape. The saree beautifully blended traditional South Indian craftsmanship with youthful elegance, making it ideal for a religious occasion.

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The actress paired the saree with a matching blouse and elevated the look with a statement antique-gold waist belt (vaddanam), a traditional accessory often worn during festive and temple occasions in South India. The ornate kamarbandh accentuated the drape while adding a royal touch to the ensemble.

Her jewellery was equally striking. Janhvi wore an intricately crafted choker necklace embellished with green gemstone drops, paired with matching earrings, stacked gold bangles and statement rings. The jewellery complemented the rich texture of the saree without overpowering the overall look.

Keeping her beauty look soft and traditional, Janhvi opted for natural makeup with rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and a muted pink lip shade. A small maroon bindi added the finishing touch, enhancing the timeless appeal of the outfit.

Her hair was styled in a sleek centre-parted hairstyle with softly pinned-back sections, creating a graceful and understated appearance suitable for a temple visit. The hairstyle allowed the jewellery and saree to remain the focal points of the look.

Janhvi Kapoor frequently visits the shrine and has often been seen seeking blessings before major milestones in her personal and professional life. Earlier this year, on her birthday, Janhvi undertook the traditional Tirumala pilgrimage by climbing approximately 3,550 steps barefoot along the Alipiri footpath.