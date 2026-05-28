Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Receives Massive 'Flyover Cake' On His 69th Birthday; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral |

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently celebrated his 69th birthday on May 27 with a grand celebration in his hometown, Nagpur. The birthday festivities witnessed the presence of several close friends, supporters and well-wishers who gathered at the minister’s residence to celebrate the special occasion.

However, what truly grabbed attention online was a gigantic customised birthday cake inspired by one of Nagpur’s most popular landmarks, the Ashok Square Flyover. The unique cake, specially designed by a Nagpur-based bakery, has now gone viral across social media platforms for its extraordinary detailing and creativity.

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The massive cake was crafted as a miniature replica of the iconic flyover and featured intricate edible details including roads, bridges, flyover pillars and even tiny toy vehicles placed across the structure to give it a realistic appearance. Interestingly, the makers also recreated the advertisements seen on the actual flyover pillars, making the cake look almost identical to the real Ashok Square Flyover.

Videos from the celebration show Nitin Gadkari visibly surprised and delighted upon seeing the one-of-a-kind cake. His candid reaction and smile after the reveal have now become a major talking point online, with many social media users calling the gesture thoughtful and wholesome.

The heartwarming clip from the birthday celebration is rapidly circulating online, with netizens praising both the creativity of the cake artists and the emotional reaction of the Union Minister. Many users also pointed out that the flyover-themed cake perfectly reflected Gadkari’s long-standing association with India’s highway and infrastructure development projects.

Known for his contribution to road infrastructure and expressway projects across the country, Nitin Gadkari has often been referred to by supporters as one of the key faces behind India’s modern highway expansion. The unique birthday surprise therefore struck a chord with many people online.