'Drinks Should Taste Good, Not Just Look Fancy': Mixologists Want India To Ditch Viral Gimmick-Cocktail Trend In 2026

As the world celebrates World Cocktail Day 2026 on May 13, India’s bar scene seems ready to leave one trend: over-the-top cocktails made more for Instagram than for actual drinking. From smoke guns and dry ice to towering garnishes and candy-loaded glasses, the obsession with theatrical drinks may finally be losing its charm.

The Free Press Journal asked leading bartenders and mixologists about one cocktail trend India should leave in 2026, and almost everyone had the same answer: gimmick-driven drinks that prioritise viral visuals over flavour, balance, and craftsmanship.

No more 'gimmick-cocktail' trend!

Anurag Dhingra, Head of Liquid Artistry at Massive Restaurants, believes India's cocktail culture is evolving beyond visual theatrics. "As India’s cocktail culture matures, one trend I’d love to see left behind in 2026 is overcomplicated, gimmick-driven drinks that sacrifice balance for spectacle," he says. While smoke bubbles and excessive garnishes may create buzz online, Dhingra feels today's drinkers are looking for something more meaningful. "The future of cocktails in India lies in thoughtful ingredients, regional inspirations, and sustainable bartending, not drinks designed only for Instagram."

A similar sentiment was shared by Sainath Kodi, Head of F&B at The Passport Hotel, Goa and Le Cafe, Via Bombay, Mumbai. "India should leave behind the era of cocktails trying too hard in 2026," he says, adding that overloaded syrups and theatrical smoke often overpower the actual drink. According to him, modern consumers now appreciate cleaner spirits, sharper flavour profiles, and ingredients used with intention rather than gimmicks. “2026 should be the year India drinks better, not louder.”

Several mixologists also pointed out how social media trends have reshaped bar culture, sometimes at the expense of quality. A mixologist from BeeYoung Brewgarden noted that cocktails loaded with dry ice, smoke guns, and candy garnishes may look exciting for a few seconds online but rarely leave a lasting impression on customers. "A good cocktail should feel easy, balanced and memorable, not like a science experiment designed only for Instagram," they explained.

Merrick Rodrigues from Diageo India described the issue as India’s “glitter problem,” where flashy presentations often mask weak technique and poor flavour balance. “A cocktail should seduce your palate, not just your camera roll,” he says, adding that some of the world’s best bars are now embracing minimalist, purpose-led drinks instead of spectacle.

Mixologist Mahesh from Epitome and Ratan from Kojak also stressed that excessive theatrics are slowly losing their appeal among today’s consumers. According to them, guests are increasingly "gravitating towards cocktails rooted in storytelling, quality ingredients, sustainability, and regional influences rather than oversized garnishes and dramatic presentations."

Nibaran Mandal from Deltin Suites, Goa, summed up the shift perfectly. "Today’s consumers are becoming more evolved and mindful. They are looking for balanced, ingredient-led cocktails with authenticity, craftsmanship, and memorable taste profiles.”

And if these experts are right, India’s next cocktail era may not be the loudest one yet, but it could easily be its most sophisticated.