 'Don't Spoil The Sweet': Mumbai Cafe TROLLED For Mysore Pak Milk Trend In Viral Video
A Mumbai cafe's attempt to recreate the viral Mysore Pak Milk trend has backfired online. The Sambar Stories Cafe in Mira Bhayandar shared a video showcasing the sweet-infused drink, but netizens slammed the fusion, calling it disrespectful to the classic dessert. Comments like "Don’t spoil the sweet" and “Born in Mysore, died in Mumbai” filled the video.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Mysore Pak Milk Trend | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@the_sambar_stories_cafe)

Mumbai's food scene is known for constantly experimenting, but one recent creation has left the internet unimpressed. An eatery in Mira Bhayandar, The Sambar Stories Cafe, shared a video of its latest offering: Mysore Pak Milk, a drink inspired by the beloved South Indian sweet. While the clip quickly grabbed attention, the reaction was far from sweet.

Mysore Pak Milk trend gone wrong

The viral video, posted on the café’s Instagram account (@the_sambar_stories_cafe), was titled "Kerala’s Trending Mysore Pak Milk Now In Mumbai." The drink taps into a growing online trend where classic Indian mithai is transformed into beverages.

article-image

Mysore Pak milk, currently popular across parts of South India, blends ghee-rich Mysore Pak with milk, often enhanced with cardamom, nuts, or other flavour boosters. The cafe’s version attempts to bring this trend to Mumbai’s food lovers, but social media users weren't impressed.

In the video, the thick, golden Mysore Pak piece melts into warm milk to create a dessert-like drink. However, what the cafe hoped would be a hit quickly turned into a debate about respect for traditional sweets.

article-image

Internet blasts

Netizens wasted no time in sharing their disapproval. One user wrote, "Ufff pls don't spoil the sweet." Another sharply commented, "Born in Mysore, died in Mumbai." A third, defending Karnataka's culinary pride, commented, "Spare our Karnataka's pride."

Some responses took a humorous path. "Just put it in a blender and make a milkshake out of it at this point," one user blasted, while another joked, "Next will be doodh peeda chai."

While the drink continues to attract curious customers offline, the online jury seems firmly in favour of keeping Mysore Pak exactly where it belongs—on a plate, not in a cup.

