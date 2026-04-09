Dogs Get An Anti-Aging Pill! FDA-Backed Daily Drug Could Add Years To Your Pet's Life | Canva

A biotech company is developing a daily pill aimed at slowing down the aging process in dogs. The experimental drug, called LOY-002, is being designed to help senior dogs live longer, healthier lives, marking a major step forward in veterinary science.

Developed by San Francisco-based company Loyal, LOY-002 targets dogs aged 10 years and above, particularly those weighing over 14 pounds. The medication works by reducing levels of IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1), a hormone linked to growth and aging. By regulating this hormone, scientists believe the drug can improve metabolic health and delay the onset of age-related diseases.

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The drug is currently being tested under a large-scale clinical trial named “STAY,” involving over 1,300 dogs across 70 veterinary clinics. In the study, some dogs received a beef-flavoured version of the pill daily, while others received a placebo that looked and tasted identical. The goal is to measure improvements in lifespan and overall health without bias.

So far, the results have been promising. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already reviewed safety data from more than 400 dogs, reporting no serious side effects, even at doses up to five times higher than intended. The drug successfully passed its second safety review in January, bringing it closer to conditional approval.

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If granted, conditional approval would allow the drug to be made available while long-term studies continue. Loyal is now working towards clearing the final regulatory step related to manufacturing, expected to be submitted in 2027. A commercial launch could potentially happen as early as 2026.

Experts say LOY-002 does not aim to increase lifespan artificially but focuses on extending the healthy years of a dog’s life by preventing or delaying diseases linked to aging, such as metabolic disorders and organ decline.