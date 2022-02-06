Doc Destiny: Lord Surya and Sunday

Each number denotes a particular day as per numerology. Sunday is 1, Monday is 2, Tuesday is 9, Wednesday is 5, Thursday is 3, Friday is 6 and Saturday is 8. Let’s understand the significance of Sunday and its influence on those who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th of any month or on a Sunday.

Persons born on Sunday are ruled by the sun. This planet is dry, warm and positive. It is somewhat barren, but is favorable towards commercial undertakings and financial matters. It procures the support of influential people. It also denotes success, stability and fixity. The day governs the metals, gold and copper.

Persons born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th of any month or whose sun sign is Leo are influenced by this day. The Sun also represents Apollo, The God of Light. This day represents the father. It promises enlightenment for everything it approaches. It is an indication of stability, power, strength, ambition and success. People who are facing unhappiness and emptiness, or whose minds are unclear, must wear red or orange and worship the Sun.

ARTICLES FOR DONATION: Wheat, Copper, Red Cloth, Flowers, Sandalwood

BEEJ MANTRA: Aum Hram Hreem Hraum Se Suraye Nameh

DEITY: Surya

LUCKY DIRECTION: East

LUCKY STONE: A Ruby should be worn on Sunday before 8 AM after pran pratishtha.

