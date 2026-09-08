DJ Snake Returns To India! Taki Taki Sensation Set To Headline Mumbai's Sunburn Festival 2026 Along With The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake announces India shows | Instagram

India, get ready to hear that beat again. DJ Snake is officially making his way back, and this time, he is returning with a major festival stage waiting for him. After a cancelled India tour earlier this year left fans disappointed, the French EDM star is now set to make his comeback as one of the headliners of Sunburn Festival 2026.

DJ Snake is returning after his cancelled India tour

DJ Snake is set to headline Sunburn Festival at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18 and 19, 2026, joining an already star-studded line-up that includes The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso. But Mumbai will not be his only India stop. As part of his India tour, DJ Snake will also perform at a Sunburn Arena show in Bengaluru on December 18.

The announcement comes after what was supposed to be DJ Snake’s big India return earlier this year. The artist had planned a six-city Sunburn Arena tour in February, with stops scheduled across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

However, only days before the tour was due to begin, DJ Snake announced that he was cancelling his upcoming concerts, including the India shows and a Montreal performance. Explaining the decision, he revealed that he needed to undergo surgery and would require around a month to recover. He also acknowledged how difficult the cancellation was, promising fans that he would return stronger.

Now, that comeback is officially on the calendar, and fans couldn’t be happier.

More about the EDM icon

Born William Grigahcine, DJ Snake has become one of the most recognisable names in global electronic music. His sound has never stayed neatly within one genre, moving between EDM, pop, hip-hop and global influences to create tracks that have travelled far beyond the dance-music circuit.

His biggest hits include Lean On, Turn Down for What, Let Me Love You, Taki Taki and Loco Contigo, tracks that have helped make him a festival favourite around the world.

India, in particular, has proved to be an important part of his journey. His previous performances here have been known for huge crowds, intense fan reactions and audiences that do not simply watch his sets but sing and dance along to them.

With his ability to turn familiar hits into full-scale festival moments, DJ Snake’s Sunburn return is shaping up to be more than just another tour stop. After the wait, Indian fans will finally get another chance to experience his high-energy set live.