DIY methods for blemish-free skin this winter

DIY skincare

Winter gets challenging on your skin. Hyperpigmentation or discolouration is a skin condition where dark patches appear to distort evenly toned skin. In today's polluted surroundings, the stated skin issue has become a common complaint. While some cover it up with concealers, BB cream, or other makeup products, here are ways to treat them naturally.

Potato juice

An easily available source to get rid of dark patches and pigmented skin is the potato from your kitchen. The starch in the veggie is the potential to remove the dead cells and heal the uneven tone gradually.

DIY: All you need is just one raw potato. Cut and grate it in order to extract the juice. Later, apply the liquid to your skin and keep it untouched for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Lemon and honey

Citrus is a key secret to good health. Vitamin C rich lemons and melons come with skincare properties. When clubbed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredient, such as honey, the home remedy spices up its skin benefits.

DIY: Mix lemon juice and a portion of honey in a bowl and apply it on the concerned area of pigmentation. Wash it with lukewarm water for added goodness.

Apple cider vinegar

A health drink for some, a medicine for others. Apple cider vinegar is a great hack for one's well-being. Whether you consume it internally or apply externally, the health benefits are assured.

DIY: Never apply it raw on the face as the skin there is sensitive. Mix it with a little water to use it; wash it within 10 minutes to avoid irritation or burning sensations.

