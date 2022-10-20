Diwali 2022: Luxury hotels and resorts near Mumbai to plan your next holiday

Forest Hills Resort, Tala | MakeMyTrip

One of the most beautiful and favorite among all festivals, Diwali is around the corner. Here is the time to decorate your homes, do shopping, and lighten up your corners, and celebration time with your friends and family. This time, it is more happening with 5-day long Diwali weekend which we all should definitely not squander away.

To make the most out of this long weekend break, we recommend you to pack your bags; whisk your family and friends away for an amazing staycation full of luxurious and beautiful experiences that you won’t forget till the Diwali next year.

Here is a list of some luxury hotels and resorts near Mumbai which are perfect for your holidays this Diwali weekend:

1. Fazlani Natures Nest, Vadgaon

Overlooking the mesmerizing view of the Western Ghats and surrounded by dense green lands with a plethora of flora and fauna, this unique, top-of-the-line wellness resort truly draws on the restorative powers of nature to help rejuvenate the body, soul and mind. Every feature of this beautiful sanctuary aims at leading the guest into a world of conscious wellbeing where life is changed and enriched ensuring that a stay here is curative in the fullest sense.

Conveniently located between Mumbai and Pune, the resort offers bespoke wellness retreats which use a combination of alternate medicine approaches - be it age-old science of traditional Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Acupuncture, Acupressure, Physiotherapy or unique wellness offerings like 'Equine' therapy. You can also have delicious variety of international dishes and local delicacies. So, if you want to get close to nature and relax, this is the place for you.

2. Mansion Haus, Goa

We believe that Goa is considered as one of the most preferred location to spend vacations with friends or family. So, if you are planning to go Goa this Diwali weekend, then Mansion Haus is definitely a property to check-in and celebrate. It is a heritage property-turned-boutique hotel. Mansion Haus is an 18th century family residence that has been restored by Kezya De Braganca and boasts of its neo-classical interiors paired with iconic Goan architecture and delicately balances the luxury of a hotel with eco-friendly sustainable perceptivity.

You will be charmed by its timeless architecture, curated gastronomic journeys and luxurious stay at one of Goa's well-loved and beautiful neighbourhoods, Anjuna. Not only this, every meal here is guaranteed to be an epicurean adventure to remember for life as it is prepared using gourmet, organic and local ingredients. It offers all the conveniences, solitude, and familiarity of a home while being rich in history, art, and culture.

3. The Machan Resort, Atvan

A beautiful and gorgeous eco-luxury resort in Jambulne, The Machan Resort offers unique three types of tree houses as accommodation to their guests – Heritage, Canopy, and Forest Machans. All these tree houses are set 35 to 40 feet above the ground and offer splendid views of the surroundings. The Machans offers all modern facilities with bathrooms fitted with hot and cold water facilities.

Each and every Machan is carefully designed keeping the Mother Nature in mind. The entire resort runs on sustainable resources and provides eco-friendly toiletries.

4. Glass House 91, Alibaug

A property constructed using chrome and glass, Glass House 91 is a stunning modern villa sequestered in the greenery of Alibaug. This is a property with a design scheme firmly devoted towards a high level of privacy and inside out living. A short drive from the Mandwa jetty, it provides a suite with a private deck, multiple bedrooms and a living room with an ethereal floating pavilion.

A series of glass edifices essentially create the unique design narrative, where multiple installations reflect the experience of modern mansion surrounded by nature and its beauty. With three en-suite bedrooms and a master suite with a private deck, this property definitely should be in your list book for a perfectly luxurious family escape this Diwali weekend.

5. Forest Hills Resort, Tala

If you are someone who likes to enjoy sunsets, sipping chai altogether while chit chatting with your loved ones then this is the place for you. Tucked away in a forest close to the Kuda Caves, this resort is situated in the middle of a forest in Raigad, 160 km away from Mumbai and Pune.

It offers indulgent luxury and remote, untamed wilderness. There is variety of stay options for guests: cozy cottages, stunning container homes, spectacular barn cabins, captivating tree houses and a unique glass house. All these stay options offers a harmonious blend of cozy and luxury in the heart of nature, providing you the perfect recluse. With the experience of nature and luxury, there’s horse riding, fun games and also a trek to the historic Buddhist caves nearby.