Diwali 2022: Here's how you can take care of your pets and stray animals during Diwali

Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India. But this can be a stressful time for your pets and stray animals with loud noise of crackers and flickering lights. While we talk about being conscious about the environment and banning the firecrackers, our furry friends in the house and on streets get ignored during the celebration. It is sad to see our happy pets and stray dogs shivering, shaking and barking while we or our neighbours burst crackers outside. It is proven that loud noise and constant fear make them restless and it can also impact their hearing ability. The smoke emitted by the fireworks can make them nauseous and they can also loose their appetites. It is high time that we think about these little pets around us and be responsible while celebrating. Here are some ways you can protect pets and other stray animals during Diwali celebration.

Keep all your windows and door closed to minimise the noise that comes inside.

Ensure to keep your pet indoors where they can't here the noise of crackers very loud.

You can also urge people around you to use eco-friendly crackers which are less harmful and create less noise.

Before the festival, you can take your pets to a veterinarian and get anti-anxiety shots before-hand to keep them calm.

While you are the veterinary service ask them if you can use cotton to cover their earn in order to protect them from loud noise.

Instead of evening, take your dog for a walk in the daytime so that they are not exposed to the noise and smoke.

Give them a lot of liquids so they stay hydrated which helps in decreasing their anxiety. You can also feed liquids to stray animals, for they are exposed to the chaos the most.

Don't panic and play music in the house to calm them. Make them feel secure.

When the festivity is over ensure that the compound around is clean and no burnt crackers are left on the ground. This will help them keep protected from unwanted injuries.

In addition, keep a dirt-aid kit ready for any unfortunate incident.

Make your pets wear collars and identification tags with your contact information in case they run away. This was someone who finds them will contact you.

You can also request your family and neighbours to burst crackers in the open fields so that there is less noise close to your house.

Apart from your pet, make sure you lead the stray dog to a safe house for the night when you are feeding them.