Diwali 2022: Here are some of the best beauty treatments

The festival of lights is finally here. The excitement and joy of togetherness are bubbling with high spirits. However, amid spotless cleaning, renovating your home, dressing up, and arranging gifts, maintaining radiant and glowing skin can often be a challenging task.

So, if you want to shine like the glow of diyas, here are some best skin treatments that can do wonders for your skin this Diwali:

HydraFacial: It is a multi-step facial treatment typically performed with a HydraFacial machine. In one session, aestheticians use the HydraFacial (device) to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and deliver a variety of rejuvenating serums leaving your skin glowing.

OxyGeneo facial: This is an innovative technology for skin exfoliation (removal of dead skin cells from the skin surface), improving skin oxygen levels, and infusion of valuable products to enrich the skin.

Carbon facial: A carbon laser peel is a superficial treatment that helps with acne, enlarged pores, oily skin, and uneven skin tone. They are sometimes called carbon laser facials. Despite the name, a carbon laser peel isn’t a traditional chemical peel. Instead, the doctor uses a carbon solution and lasers to create a peeling effect.

Party peel or glow peel: Party peel consists of mild glycolic, salicylic, lactic acid, and TCA peel. It can be done once a week and improves skin tone, and reduces acne and wrinkles. The party peel will give your facial skin an even tone, improved texture, and hydration. The skin is cleansed. Microdermabrasion is an optional choice before getting the peel depending on the skin type.

Pumpkin peel facial: This is a great way to rejuvenate your skin. It provides deep moisturising and an advanced exfoliation effect. This peel contains natural pumpkin pulp. It stimulates collagen and elastin production to help skin firmness. The peel lightens the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone. Anti-inflammatory benefits calm redness and reduce puffiness.

Face lift treatments: Noninvasive HIFU, radio frequency treatments can give instant lift and take away years of age in just a few months. Instant facelift and enhancement treatments with botox, fillers, and thread lifts can make you look younger, and attractive in a few days and lasts longer.

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)