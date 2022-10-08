All you need to know about thread lift

For the past few years, the beauty industry has been flooded with procedures that help one maintain a youthful look. In our previous articles, we learnt in detail about botox, dermal fillers, and their benefits. Today, we look at another popular beauty treatment — thread lift. Ageing combined with other factors causes problems like fine lines, wrinkles, and loose and sagging skin.

Today, women prefer non-surgical cosmetic procedures to regain youthfulness, which they lose with ageing.

Most non-surgical aesthetic treatments — like botox and dermal filler – offer short-term results for facial rejuvenation. These only reduce lines, and wrinkles, and restore lost facial volume. However, they do not work well for treating sagging and loose skin. Earlier, treating or removal of sagging and loose skin required surgical treatment, which had huge downtime and risks. The increase in demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures gave birth to a technique which solves these problems without the need for surgery.

Thus comes thread lift to your rescue. PDO (polydioxanone) thread lift is a minimally invasive alternative to a facelift. It has nearly the same results as that of surgical facelift treatment. PDO (polydioxanone) is a specialised absorbable thread known for its use in surgical procedures such as cardiac and others.

Who can get it done

Individuals who experience mild skin sagging but are 25 years of age or above.

How does it work

Threads are inserted into the skin’s sub-dermal layers through the use of extra fine needles. Once inserted they stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, which makes the skin firm and also moisturises it. The threads are gradually absorbed into the skin tissues within a few months but their effect lasts for up to two years. It is also known as ‘lunchtime facelift’ because the procedure takes about an hour and the patient can resume routine activities immediately.

Benefits of thread lift

The thread lift offers outstanding skin tightening and rejuvenating results without any cuts and scars

The procedure takes about 40-60 minutes and is relatively painless as a local topical anaesthetic is applied before the treatment

These threads not just firm and tighten skin but also help in the regeneration of new skin tissues and improve the texture and appearance of the skin

It lasts for six months to two years

Minimally invasive, less downtime and long-lasting

Side effects of the treatment

Mild swelling, redness, bruising and nearly invisible scarring which usually fades in a few days after the treatment

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)

