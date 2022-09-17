Are you planning to get facial fillers? Here's how long they'll last

In some of the previous articles, we seen different types of fillers and their pros and cons in detail. However, there are several factors that influence the longevity of fillers. Some of them are filler material, filler consistency, treatment area, and how fast your body metabolises fillers.

One important aspect to keep in mind is that you can enjoy visible facial rejuvenation or contouring results for longer than the duration of the specific filler injected. Here’s why: Filler injections can stimulate collagen production in the treatment area. That means your body is producing a substance that restores volume in the area. Filler longevity is also based on treatment areas.

Under eye fillers: A hyaluronic acid-based filler can last 12 months or more when treating the tear trough area under the eyes.

Cheek fillers: Hyaluronic acid fillers such as Juvéderm Voluma or Restylane Lyft yield results that can last 24 months. A touch-up treatment at 12 months helps maintain and prolong the results.

Nose fillers: Non-surgical rhinoplasty using a hyaluronic acid filler such as Restylane can last up to 12 months. It can last longer with maintenance treatment at six months and follow-up appointments scheduled at nine to 12 months. Restylane is a firm, thin gel that enables the injector to sculpt and shape nasal skin effectively compared to thicker fillers.

Lip fillers: Lip augmentation using fillers can last up to 12 months or more with multiple treatments. It can typically take three treatments to get the desired outcome because filler used in the first couple of sittings may get compressed. Restylane, restylane silk, and Juvéderm are popular fillers for lip enhancement. These are soft gels. Restylane Kysse is a newer option that offers natural movement and expression, along with results that last up to 12 months.

Corners of the mouth: Hyaluronic acid fillers can produce results that last a year, with a touch-up treatment at six months. Most fillers can yield good results in this area, but hyaluronic acid fillers can be dissolved if they are accidentally injected into a blood vessel (a rare complication).

Chin fillers: Chin augmentation using fillers such as Juvéderm Voluma, Restylane Lyft or a combination of products, can last between 15 to 24 months with touch-up treatments. Chin enhancement creates a well-defined profile that both men and women desire.

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)