Diwali 2022: Five dressing ideas from celebrities that you can try to up your fashion game this Diwali

Diwali styling |

All of us want to dress and look at our best on Diwali. While we all have planned what we want to wear from our ethnic best, our tinsel town divas never disappoint us to give us some major fashion goals. Just like every year, this year too, actors stepped out in their best attire to attend designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. We all loved their ethnic lehengas and stylish saris, so why not we take a cue for our dressing this festive season. Here are five best outfits that we feel are different yet give a traditional vibe with their shimmery and colourful appearance. If you haven't decided yet on what you are going to wear, take cue from these stunning clothes and choose one for you.

Red Hot

Navya Naveli Nanda's sizzling red jewelled couture blouse with a stylised satin sarong skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla paired with red glittery potli bag for the bash really stood out among others. In case you are planning to give a twist to your ethnic wear, you can surely take a cue from Navya's dress for this Diwali.

Delicate pastels

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress with her style apt for every occasion. The newly married actor will be celebrating her first Diwali after marriage. She stepped out to attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash with husband Vicky Kaushal. We loved her aquamarine sari with embellishments. She completed her look with nude makeup and long earrings and bindi. A sari like this can be an apt option in case you want to avoid wearing anything heavy.

Gold Glamour

Shweta Bachchan outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla | FPJ File

Just like daughter, mother Shweta Nanda Bachchan looked stunning in her off-white khadi gota crush angarakha style anarkali ensemble paired with a crush khadi gota dupatta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. You can pick up the fabric and choose to design it as per your comfort. This will surely make you stand out in the crowd and earn praises from the guests in your house.

Gold Sequin Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan | FPJ File

Sara Ali Khan's golden sequin lehenga is a style to look for this Diwali. She accessorised her outfit with a choker, which surely added to her complete festive look. Grab a lehenga like this to look like a royal princess and don't forget to complete the look with a nice choker.

Desi Girl

Suhana Khan | FPJ File

When you want mix elegance with boldness, you can opt for a sari like Suhana Khan and flaunt your curves this festive season. Suhana wore a sequinned golden beige saree for the bash with her hair tied in a bun. She paired her look with heels. If you plan to choose something like what SSuhana wore, be rest assured that it is not going to disappoint you.

Shimmery night

Janhvi Kapoor slipped into an exquisite shimmering green lehenga set from Manish Malhotra's latest collection for attending his Diwali bash. We loved the blouse which gave a bold look to the entire couture. If not the entire outfit you can surely take a cue for the blouse to pose bold and beautiful this Diwali.