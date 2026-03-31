'Disgusting': Singer Chris Brown Kisses Married Woman On Stage During Concert, Alleged Husband's Reaction Goes Viral - WATCH

American singer and rapper Chris Brown is no stranger to controversy, and a new video from one of his recent concerts has put him right back in the middle of one. Footage from the performance, which went viral on Sunday, March 29, shows the singer in a moment with an audience member that has since divided the internet sharply.

Chris Brown's kissing moment on stage

The clip, which spread rapidly across social media, shows Brown performing his classic track Take You Down, a song during which he is known to bring a fan on stage. In the video, a woman is seen reclining on a red couch as Brown dances over her and sings closely in her ear. The moment escalates when she grabs his face and kisses him.

Almost immediately, another clip began circulating alongside it, showing a man in the audience shaking his head, allegedly her husband, watching the moment unfold with visible disappointment.

Check out the viral video below:

Truth behind the viral clip

While the video is grabbing eyeballs on the internet, there is, however, no confirmed proof that the woman on stage was married or that the man shown reacting in the crowd is her husband. As per media reports, the reaction clip appears to be from a separate event entirely and is believed to have been edited into the Chris footage. Chris Brown himself has not commented on the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet reacts

That did not stop the reactions from pouring in. "Utterly disgusting. I feel for this guy," wrote one user. "Pouring your heart into someone, for that to happen blatantly. It tears a man down. He will never be the same. Stay strong brother."

Another expressed, "Yeah no, that's cheating. It doesn't matter who it is – celebrity or not – that is CHEATING." One more simply declared, "The husband should divorce her."

But others pushed back firmly. "Y'all take life too seriously, it's a moment she will never have again," wrote one defender. Another added, "Probably most modern wives would do this – especially if they watch TV a lot and are easily influenced by western culture!"