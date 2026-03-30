New Dating Trend Allows Partners To Cheat! More About Tolyamory & Why It Is A Red Flag

Every few months, the internet throws up a new dating buzzword and just when you think you've decoded them all, another one pops up. In 2026, conversations around love and loyalty are once again shifting, with a term that’s grabbing attention (and raising eyebrows) across social media: tolyamory. But is it really something new, or just an old behaviour with a glossy rebrand?

What is Tolyamory?

Tolyamory is a term introduced by sex and relationship columnist and podcaster Dan Savage. It blends the words "tolerate" and "polyamory" to describe a situation where one partner is aware of the other's involvement outside the relationship but chooses to overlook it. There’s no confusion, no secrecy and the awareness exists, yet the relationship continues despite the breach of exclusivity.

While the term may sound modern, the dynamic itself isn’t new. It has existed quietly in relationships for years; it’s just now being labelled and discussed openly.

Tolyamory vs Polyamory

The confusion often arises when tolyamory is compared to polyamory, but the two are fundamentally different. In polyamorous relationships, all individuals involved are aware, communicative, and consenting. Boundaries are discussed openly, and choices are made collectively, with respect and clarity.

Tolyamory, however, operates very differently. It places the emotional weight on the partner who is choosing to stay despite the infidelity. Instead of mutual agreement, it often involves silent acceptance, making it a far less balanced dynamic.

Why it’s being called a red flag

Tolyamory is widely seen as a red flag because it normalises one-sided compromise in a relationship. Instead of mutual understanding or consent, it often involves a partner tolerating behaviour that crosses boundaries. This can lead to emotional imbalance, where one person suppresses their discomfort to keep the relationship intact.

Unlike healthier dynamics built on communication, it shifts the burden onto the affected partner, making acceptance of cheating seem acceptable rather than addressing the issue directly.