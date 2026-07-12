Dior Brings Indian Craftsmanship To The Global Runway With Jaipur Jewellery

Paris may have been the backdrop, but a piece of India quietly stole the spotlight. At Dior's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Haute Couture show, creative director Jonathan Anderson paid tribute to India's legendary jewellery craftsmanship, with exquisite handcrafted pieces inspired by Jaipur's centuries-old traditions stealing the spotlight.

Inside Dior collaboration with Indian artisans

While the couture creations made headlines, Dior's jewellery collection told an equally fascinating story. The French luxury house collaborated with artisans from both France and India, creating accessories that honoured traditional techniques while presenting them through a modern haute couture lens.

Sharing the inspiration behind the collection, Jonathan Anderson wrote on Instagram, "The city of Jaipur, in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan, has been renowned for its expertise in gemstones and jewellery making for three centuries. For this collection, local artisans reimagined traditional designs in mother-of-pearl and carved rock crystal and green onyx – the latter, recalling highly symbolic emeralds – strung on hand-braided dori cords."

One of the strongest Indian influences came through necklaces inspired by classic heritage jewellery. Instead of simply recreating traditional designs, Dior gave them a contemporary makeover using black onyx, haematite and rich carnelian beads while preserving the spirit of Indian ornamentation.

The collection also explored intricate floral patterns influenced by historic chintz textiles. These delicate motifs were recreated using detailed micromosaic techniques, adding texture and craftsmanship to every piece. Another striking series featured layered circular elements that echoed the raw, earthy appeal of terracotta, giving the jewellery an artisanal character.

As per reports, Dior also paid tribute to American sculptor Lynda Benglis through jewellery inspired by her Peacock series. These sculptural forms were translated into elaborate embroidered compositions crafted in Paris using sterling silver wire, creating a striking dialogue between art and fashion.

Among the standout creations was a spectacular necklace developed alongside National Facets, a Jaipur-based gemstone company with more than 40 years of expertise. The handcrafted piece combined carved green onyx, crystal and quartz with motifs rooted in traditional Indian design language. Completing the necklace was a hand-braided dori, a signature fastening technique long associated with Indian jewellery, adding an authentic finishing touch.

By partnering with Jaipur's master artisans, Dior demonstrated how heritage craftsmanship continues to inspire global luxury fashion. The collection seamlessly blended Indian gemstone artistry with Parisian couture, proving that traditional techniques remain as relevant as ever on the world's biggest fashion stages.