 Dino Morea Walks Runway At 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Rahul Mishra Showcase In Mumbai, Karan Johar & Others Join The Night
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Dino Morea Walks Runway At 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Rahul Mishra Showcase In Mumbai, Karan Johar & Others Join The Night

Supermodel and actor Dino Morea stole the spotlight at Rahul Mishra’s runway showcase celebrating The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Mumbai. The actor walked in a bold corset-trench ensemble, while Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dia Mirza, and Huma Qureshi attended the glamorous event, blending high fashion with the film’s much-anticipated India release.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
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Dino Morea walks for Rahul Mishra's showcase at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in Mumbai | Instagram

Mumbai turned into a full-blown fashion-meets-film spectacle as the city recently hosted a glamorous premiere night of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which released in India today. Blending cinematic nostalgia with couture brilliance, the evening brought together some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the fashion world under one roof. 

Rahul Mishra’s couture showcase takes centre stage

Ace Indian designer Rahul Mishra curated a special runway presentation inspired by the film’s legacy and its deep-rooted connection with fashion. The showcase unfolded like a narrative in motion, with around 30 looks divided into three distinct acts, each representing the journey from intricate craftsmanship to high-fashion artistry.

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From delicate detailing to dramatic silhouettes, the collection celebrated Indian craftsmanship while aligning seamlessly with the global fashion language the film represents.

Dino Morea owns the runway

Adding star power to the show, sumpermodel and actor Dino Morea opened the runway for the evening, and made it count. He walked the ramp in a sharply tailored look featuring a crisp white shirt paired with sleek black trousers.

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What elevated the ensemble was a structured black corset cinching his waist, layered under a striking white trench coat adorned with intricate embellishments, floral embroidery, and tassel detailing.

Bollywood turns up the glam

The event saw a strong turnout from Bollywood’s style set, making it a true star-studded affair. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Soha Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, Sunny Leone, Huma Qureshi, and many others were among those spotted at the event. 

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