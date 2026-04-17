'Din Mein 10-12 Cup Chai...': Rajpal Yadav's Wife Reveals His Deadly Habit Of Consuming Excess Amount Of Tea; Know Its Impacts |

A recent revelation about Rajpal Yadav's daily routine has left fans both amused and concerned. During a candid podcast conversation with Kamiya Jani, his wife Radha Yadav opened up about one of his long-standing habits, consuming an excessive amount of tea every single day.

She revealed that the actor drinks nearly 10–12 cups of chai daily, often using it to curb hunger. Sharing a glimpse of their everyday conversations, she mentioned how he frequently says he will quit tea, only to return to the same routine. While the moment was light-hearted and drew laughs online, it also sparked a serious discussion around the health risks of overconsumption.

How Excess Tea Consumption Impacts Health

While tea is often considered a healthy beverage when consumed in moderation (around 2–4 cups a day), going overboard can have several adverse effects:

1. Digestive Issues & Acidity

Drinking too much tea, especially on an empty stomach, can increase acidity levels, leading to heartburn, nausea and even Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

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2. High Caffeine Intake

Consuming 10–12 cups can push caffeine intake beyond safe limits (400–500 mg), triggering anxiety, restlessness, irritability and even dependence.

3. Risk of Kidney Stones

Tea contains oxalates, which in excess, can contribute to the formation of kidney stones over time.

4. Nutrient Absorption Issues

Tannins present in tea may hinder the absorption of essential nutrients like iron, potentially leading to deficiencies.

5. Hidden Calories & Sugar Load

If consumed as milk tea with sugar, multiple cups can significantly increase daily calorie and sugar intake, impacting weight and metabolic health.

While the revelation came across as relatable and humorous, experts warn that such habits, if continued long-term, can quietly impact overall health. Reducing intake to 2–3 cups a day and balancing it with a healthy diet can help retain tea’s benefits without the risks.