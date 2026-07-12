Dimple Kapadia At 69 Owns The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere In Bandhani Coat, Lord Shiva Eye Pendant

Dimple Kapadia at The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai | Instagram

If anyone can make black look anything but basic, it's Dimple Kapadia. The veteran actor once again proved why she remains one of Bollywood's most effortlessly stylish stars as she arrived for the Mumbai premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Skipping predictable red carpet glamour, the 69-year-old embraced handcrafted Indian couture with a bold, artistic ensemble that blended heritage techniques with statement jewellery.

Decoding Dimple Kapadia's show-stopping look

For the high-profile premiere, Dimple chose an all-black creation by celebrated designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, giving traditional craftsmanship a contemporary edge.

The standout piece was a luxurious black chamois Godart coat adorned with meticulously hand-embroidered Bandhani-inspired motifs. Structured power shoulders gave the silhouette a commanding presence, while colourful resham embroidery and intricate zardozi detailing brought bursts of texture and artistry to the otherwise monochrome outfit.

Instead of keeping the outfit simple, Dimple layered the statement coat over a quilted black waistcoat and paired it with a coordinating sarong-style skirt, creating a fluid silhouette that balanced structure with movement.

The accessories accentuated the outfit even further. Dimple completed the look with handcrafted jewellery from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, anchored by an oversized 'Talismati' eye pendant. Crafted in gold and embellished with vibrant rubies and pavé-set diamonds, the striking necklace draws inspiration from Lord Shiva's third eye, symbolising strength, protection and spiritual power.

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She paired the pendant with Taweez-inspired hoop earrings, featuring intricate detailing that echoes traditional protective amulets. Matching gold bangles, inspired by the same concept, completed the jewellery story while adding warmth against the all-black ensemble.

Keeping the focus on the couture and jewellery, Dimple opted for polished yet understated makeup. Soft pink lips, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, rosy cheeks and mascara-coated lashes created a timeless beauty look without overwhelming the outfit. Her signature side-parted blowout framed her face beautifully, adding effortless glamour to the handcrafted ensemble.