Diljit Dosanjh's Historic Wembley Concert Offers Fans Free Turban Wrapping, Internet Loves The Punjabi Touch – Watch

There was plenty for fans to cheer about at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 12, as Diljit Dosanjh brought his Punjabi music and unmistakable stage energy to the iconic London venue. The concert, part of his ongoing Aura World Tour, marked a historic moment for the singer-actor, who became the first Punjabi singer to headline Wembley Stadium.

As the Bhangra beats kicked in, the packed crowd joined in the celebrations while Diljit performed some of his biggest tracks, including ‘G.O.A.T.’ and ‘Lover’. But the music was not the only thing giving the evening a distinctly Punjabi touch.

Fans get free turban wrapping at Wembley

Adding to the cultural celebration, concertgoers were offered free turban wrapping at the venue. Wembley Stadium shared a video on Instagram showing fans gathering in a large room as their white turbans were carefully wrapped and styled.

The initiative saw people across age groups taking part, with older fans, young men and women all embracing the traditional Punjabi headwear.

Check out the video below:

A turban, also known as a dastaar in Punjabi and Sikh traditions, is a significant form of traditional headwear and holds deep cultural and religious importance, particularly within the Sikh community. At Wembley, the wrapping experience gave international concertgoers an opportunity to engage with an important part of Punjabi culture.

The video quickly caught the internet’s attention, with social media users appreciating the cultural touch at one of the biggest Punjabi music shows in London.

Diljit announces Ahmedabad concert

The Wembley celebrations also came with a major announcement for Diljit’s Indian fans. During the show, the singer spoke about the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, recalling how Coldplay had previously sold out the massive venue.

He then revealed that he would be bringing his show to Ahmedabad, announcing, "We are doing Narendra Modi Stadium on 21 November 2026."