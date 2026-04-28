Diljit Dosanjh Stuns In Chanel Co-Ord Set & Signature Turban At The Tonight Show & Viral Bhangra Moment With Jimmy Fallon |

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to light up International television once again as he returns to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Two years after his memorable debut, the singer-actor has teased his upcoming appearance with a fun glimpse of him teaching host Jimmy Fallon some energetic Bhangra moves.

While the viral dance moment has already built excitement online, it’s Diljit’s fashion game that is equally stealing the spotlight.

Diljit’s Chanel Look:

For the show, Diljit turned heads in a statement ensemble from Chanel, styled under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy. He wore a sharply tailored black co-ord set that perfectly blended classic elegance with contemporary flair.

The structured jacket featured a clean silhouette with subtle texture, elevated by bold gold buttons running down the front, adding a regal touch to the outfit. A standout detail was the white floral brooch pinned to his chest, which broke the monochrome palette and added a refined, couture-like finish.

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He paired the jacket with straight-fit black trousers that maintained the sleek, polished aesthetic. Completing the look, Diljit opted for glossy black formal shoes, adding just the right amount of shine to the ensemble. His signature pink turban brought a vibrant pop of colour, perfectly balancing tradition with high fashion and making the entire look unmistakably his own.

With this appearance, Diljit once again proves why he’s not just a global music icon but also a style force, effortlessly merging Punjabi identity with luxury fashion on one of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms.