'Digital Beggar': Netizens Troll Instagram Creator Asking For Money To Buy New iPhone; Here's What Happened Next

Instagram User Asks Netizens To Donate Money To Buy New iPhone; Here's What Happened Next | Instagram @ur_beeeeee

A bizarre social media trend is grabbing attention online, where creators are openly asking followers for money, not for charity, but for personal purchases. The latest instance involves an Instagram user who went viral after requesting funds from her audience to buy a new iPhone.

In the now-circulating post, the creator shared her photo along with a UPI QR code and a caption that read, “Need money to buy an iPhone.” What followed was an unexpected response; within moments, users began sending money to her account.

She later posted a screenshot of her Google Pay transaction history, revealing a steady stream of incoming payments. However, the twist lay in the amounts, most contributions were as low as ₹1 to ₹5, with the highest single payment reportedly being ₹100.

While some users were amused by the unconventional approach and called it a clever social experiment, many others were quick to criticise the move. Social media reactions ranged from disbelief to outright trolling, with one user commenting, “Digital bhikari (beggar),” a remark that has since gone viral alongside the video.

The incident highlights a growing online culture where content creators experiment with unconventional engagement tactics to grab attention. Whether seen as humour, hustle, or desperation, the trend has sparked a wider conversation about digital boundaries, audience behaviour, and what people are willing to do for virality.