Digestion To Overall Health: Ayurveda Explains Amazing Benefits Of Cumin (Jeera)

Cumin, also known as jeera, is a key ingredient in cooking many Indian dishes, from curries to tadka and masalas. It is also widely used in Middle Eastern, Latin American, North African, and Mediterranean cuisines. Here, we’ll explore what cumin is, its Ayurvedic health benefits as shared by Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and the range of Patanjali cumin products available.

All About Cumin or Jeera

Cumin comes from a flowering plant in the parsley family and is native to the Mediterranean and parts of Asia. Its small, dried, oblong seeds are prized for their smoky, earthy flavour. Cumin can be used whole or ground, and the plant grows best in cool, low-humidity conditions.

Globally, India is the largest cumin grower and supplier (around 70 to 80%), followed by Syria, Turkey, Iran, and the UAE. Other producers include Egypt, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. In India, Gujarat is the undisputed cultivator, followed by Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Now, know the Ayurvedic benefits of cumin or jeera and how to consume it for its health benefits. Also, discover the Patanjali jeera offerings.

4 Benefits of and Ways to Consume Cumin or Jeera

For Urinary, Gynaecological and Dhatu Rog Issues: Cumin is highly valued in Ayurveda in treating related issues. It increases urine flow to rinse out toxins and bacteria. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits reduce inflammation and inhibit bacterial growth to treat issues like UTIs. Cumin controls painful periods. It treats unusual vaginal discharge. If suffering from dhatu rog issues, cumin works as a natural aphrodisiac and improves reproductive well-being. It lowers the inflammation of the uterus and improves the blood and fat tissue quality. Its antimicrobial qualities help treat gonorrhoea and other chronic infections. Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “Many a time, due to shame in villages, my mothers and sisters cannot go to the doctor and tell people. Boil cumin seeds in water and drink this brew.”

For Digestive Health: Ayurveda considers cumin a great spice to boost digestion. Just soak a tsp of the seeds in water overnight to boil and strain the water the next morning. Drink this water warm to boost the secretion of digestive enzymes, effectively break down consumed food, and help with digestive issues like acidity, gas, and bloating.

Read Also Ayurveda Recommends Ginger As The Ultimate Gut-Healing Super Herb

For a Healthy Heart: Use cumin to keep the heart healthy since it controls cholesterol levels, manages blood pressure with its potassium content, and avoids artery blockages with its anti-inflammatory properties. Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests boiling two to three grams of cumin seeds in lukewarm water and mixing sugar. Drink this concoction daily to fortify the heart.

For Diabetes Control: It has been proven that consuming cumin supports blood sugar levels and lowers diabetes-related issues. It improves insulin sensitivity, lessens HbA1c levels, and boosts a hormone that regulates fat metabolism and glucose. It lowers pro-inflammatory compounds connected with insulin resistance and lingering disease.

Include Patanjali's cumin products for their health and taste. Patanjali Cumin Whole (100 Gms and 200 Gms) adds a distinct flavour to dishes, as it is made from the finest cumin seeds, and is packed well to maintain the freshness and flavour.

Or try Patanjali Jeera Cookies (200 Gms). These premium-quality cookies made of atta and jeera have a fine balance of texture and crunch. Or eat Patanjali Jeera Biscuits (35 Gms and 75 Gms). Also made from wheat flour and jeera, these crispy biscuits have a mildly spiced flavour.

Consume Patanjali Pachak Jaljeera (200 Gms) to cool down and boost digestion. Patanjali Garam Masala (100 Gms) has jeera, black pepper, salt, yellow chilli, cinnamon, ginger, fenugreek leaves, nutmeg, clove, green cardamom, big cardamom, mace, mustard, and bay leaf. Use it in your Indian dishes.

Consuming cumin is a life-changing option since it boosts your health, says Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda. Of course, Patanjali helps with its cumin products.



