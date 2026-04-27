Ayurveda Recommends Ginger As The Ultimate Gut-Healing Super Herb

Ayurveda offers many herbal options to support holistic health. And healthy living starts from the stomach. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, mentions, “The main cause of all diseases is stomach problems. All these stomach troubles can be cured with ginger.”

He considers ginger a wonder herb for dealing with stomach-related ailments. Understand the reasons and ways to use ginger for good health, and notice the Patanjali products that can be useful.

Ginger – The Perfect Herb for the Stomach

Acharyaji speaks highly of ginger for treating stomach disorders. “Before eating any food, take a piece of ginger, apply Sendha namak to it and eat the piece. It increases hunger.” He suggests eating ginger during and after meals, too, for food digestion.

He suggests including ginger during winters when one suffers from ailments like coughs and colds. “Including ginger in daily consumption is beneficial for all Vata-related disorders. From stomach ache to cough and throat-related issues to arthritis, ginger works as a divine medicine for all Vata disorders that begin in the stomach,” suggests Acharyaji.

4 Ways Ginger Works for Health

Ginger Tea: Make a brew by boiling one to two inches of fresh ginger in two cups of water. You should boil for around 10 to 20 minutes. After straining it, you can add honey for good taste. Have it two to three times a day to avoid colds or coughs, or manage your weight.

Ginger Milk: Add a few drops of fresh ginger or powdered ginger to warm milk. Consume this milk on a daily basis to avoid respiratory issues, constipation and lower inflammation. It helps balance the Vata Dosha. It provides immunity and nourishing benefits.

Dry Ginger or Sounth: Its warming qualities arouse digestion. It can clear Kapha and respiratory issues such as congestion, asthma, and colds. Its anti-inflammatory properties help deal with joint pain and muscle stiffness. Treat bloating and gas issues with Sounth.

Ginger in Meals: Indian meals are known to use ginger in various preparations, right from curries to stews, dry vegetable preparations and soups. Pickled ginger is a favourite among many Indians. Add small grated or julienned ginger to meals to help with digestion.

Patanjali brings you delightful ginger products to suit your lifestyle. Savour the goodness of ginger on the go with Patanjali Ginger Candy, a tasty treat you can enjoy anytime. Or spice up your meals with Patanjali Ginger Pickle, crafted from fresh ginger for just the right kick of heat and tang. It pairs perfectly with everything from dal-chawal to simple roti.

Are you suffering from digestive troubles like gas, indigestion and appetite loss? Use Divya Shunthi Churna (100 Gms). Containing dry ginger or Shunthi, it boosts metabolism, lessens Vata troubles, and also treats respiratory issues. Its anti-inflammatory properties help with joint issues.

For good health, your stomach is the key. And ginger is that miraculous herb for digestive health, says Acharya Balkrishnaji. Patanjali products follow Ayurveda to provide the perfect ginger products.