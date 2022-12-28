Did you know? December 29 is the day to celebrate ticking of the clock

e-Paper Get App
From people who would have never calmly heard the sound of the clock ticking to those who get irritated with the repeated tick-tocks, not many might know that there's an actual day to celebrate the ticking of the clock

December 28, 2022
article-image
Clock: Representative image | Shutterstock/free images
Did you know? December 29 is observed as Tick Tock Day. No, we aren't kidding, and this day is for real. This day is a time to celebrate the cherishable moments that one experienced during the year and also an opportunity to do any pending deed before the year ends.

On this day, people also thank the clock for reminding them about their time-bound schedules, you know what can happen if you skip setting the alarm during a working day...

Tick Tock Day reminds people that the year is almost about to end, and if there are things left to be done, the countdown sees just sees two more days. "Don’t let the year conclude with regret" is the idea behind this unique day. So, if you had planned something for 2022, try your best to tick that from your bucket list in the last days of this year. Tick Tock Day helps you to begin the new year with a clear head and no pending tasks from the previous year.

