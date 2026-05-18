Did Isha Ambani Rewear Lady Gaga's ₹31.5 Lakh Outfit? Know Story Behind Her Rare 1996 Chanel Couture Ensemble

Isha Ambani has once again sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy with her latest luxury style appearance. Known for effortlessly blending archival couture with contemporary glamour, the businesswoman is currently making headlines for stepping out in a rare vintage Chanel ensemble originally designed during Karl Lagerfeld’s celebrated Autumn/Winter 1996 Haute Couture collection.

After previously impressing fashion critics with her appearances at the Met Gala and the Venice Biennale, Isha once again proved why she is becoming one of India’s most closely watched fashion personalities.

The glamorous look surfaced online after celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared a series of stunning photographs of Isha on Instagram on May 17. In the pictures, the Reliance heiress was seen posing elegantly in an archival Chanel Haute Couture ensemble popularly recognised as the iconic Gold “Lesage” Quilted look.

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The rare couture piece reportedly comes with a staggering value of approximately ₹31.5 lakh and was sourced through luxury vintage curator Tab Vintage. The ensemble also featured Chanel’s signature Gripoix belt, further enhancing the vintage couture appeal.

Interestingly, the outfit already carries major pop culture history. The same archival Chanel ensemble had previously been worn by Lady Gaga back in 2011, sparking conversations online about whether Isha had recreated or “reworn” the global pop icon’s look.

However, fashion enthusiasts have pointed out that archival couture pieces are often reinterpreted and styled differently across generations, making Isha’s appearance more of a revival of fashion history than a direct recreation.

What truly made the ensemble extraordinary was its exceptional craftsmanship and couture detailing. The heavily embroidered outfit paid tribute to Maison Lesage, the legendary French embroidery atelier celebrated for its decades-long artistic collaborations with Chanel.

Featuring ornate quilting, rich jewel-toned embellishments and tapestry-inspired textures, the couture piece carried a regal vintage charm that felt both timeless and dramatic. The intricate workmanship transformed the outfit into what many fashion lovers described as a wearable couture artefact rather than just another luxury ensemble.

Isha styled the archival gold couture look with a black suede Chanel mini pouch from the Cruise 2025/26 collection, adding a modern contrast to the heavily embellished vintage aesthetic.

For her beauty look, she kept things understated and elegant with soft nude-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, sculpted brows and naturally blushed cheeks. The subtle glam allowed the historic couture ensemble to remain the centre of attention.