Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walk The Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet? Know Truth Behind Her Viral Photo In Butterfly-Inspired Look

AI image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@theno1baddie)

The queen of Cannes is officially back on the French Riviera, but not in the way the internet first believed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally arrived for the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and naturally, social media is already in full meltdown mode over her appearance. However, a viral image claiming to show the actress walking the Cannes red carpet in a dramatic butterfly-inspired blue gown has taken over social media.

Check out the image below:

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Did Aishwarya walk the Cannes red carpet?

The viral photo featured Aishwarya in a fantasy-like blue ensemble with butterfly-inspired detailing and a flowing veil, leading many fans to believe she had already made her grand Cannes entry. But the image is AI-generated, and the actress has not yet walked the iconic red carpet.

In reality, Aishwarya only landed on the French Riviera a few hours ago alongside her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was first spotted departing from Mumbai airport before arriving in France in coordinated all-black looks that instantly grabbed attention online.

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Inside her chic airport look

While fans now eagerly wait for her official Cannes appearance, her airport fashion moment has already become a talking point. Aishwarya embraced powerful monochrome dressing in a sharply tailored black pantsuit, reportedly from designer Dhruv Kapoor’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. The structured blazer featured subtle embellished accents that added a touch of glamour without taking away from the sleek aesthetic.

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She paired the blazer with matching black trousers and completed the look with a statement Gucci Diana handbag and structured black Signoria boots. Aishwarya kept her beauty look classic and instantly recognisable with her signature bold red lipstick and straight, open hair. She was also seen carrying a long black coat from Lovebirds, adding another stylish layer to her elegant airport ensemble.