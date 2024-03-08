Diabetes: A Silent Burden For Women Suffering From It

Pexels

Recent statistics have demonstrated that women with diabetes are numerically almost the same as men. However, it has to be noted that women suffering from diabetes are often not cared for, dismissed as a mild touch of sugar and there is a great gender bias and inequality in all aspects of care.

Non-Efficient Access To Care

Access to care and financial resources available to women with diabetes leaves much to be desired. More often than not there is much delay in diagnosis. Very little attention is paid to the female member of the family. It’s a paradox that the woman who looks after the entire needs of each and everyone in the family is neglected when it comes to her own health.

Conquering Diabetes & Breaking Transgenerational Transmission

This is partly due to her own self neglect but also due to our social and cultural system where the male earning members get all the attention. If we want to conquer diabetes and break the transgenerational transmission of the disease, we should focus on women with diabetes at all ages, especially pre-pregnancy and during pregnancy.

Diabetes In Women Deadly

Diabetes among women is also considered as deadly because of its high mortality. Women with diabetes lose their protection from heart attacks, which is otherwise enjoyed by all females in the pre-menopausal period. Heart disease in diabetic women is more severe, widespread and worse than in their male counterparts. Women with diabetes are usually obese. Sedentary habits make their diabetes difficult to control.

Side Effects Of Diabetes In Women

Also, women with diabetes are more anxious, depressed, and tend to get less hours of sleep. There are certain diseases and comorbid conditions in women that make them susceptible to diabetes. One such is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, where the females have insulin resistance.

During puberty, sugar control in girls is tricky. Lack of good lifestyle and exercise makes their diabetes difficult to control. A societal attitude of neglect coupled with self-neglect makes diabetes in women complicated.