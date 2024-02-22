Bhopal: Diabetic Woman Dies After Being Given ‘Wrong’ Injection | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old diabetic woman, who was recently discharged from a private hospital in Koh-e-fiza on Wednesday, died. The father of the woman has alleged that the hospital staffers had administered a wrong injection to her, which led to her death.

Karishma Sen, residing in Lalghati along with her family, was a diabetic for a long time. Her father Anoop Sen told the police that she had been admitted to the hospital five days ago as she was not in good health.

He added that an army man was also admitted to the hospital, who was lodged next to her in the ward. He had brought an injection for himself, which was given to Karishma by the hospital staffers. When the army man learnt about this, he pulled up the hospital staffers. The baffled hospital staffers discharged Karishma.

Read Also Bhopal: BCM Sironj Held For Taking Bribe From ASHA Workers

On Wednesday morning, Karishma’s health began deteriorating suddenly and she died at her home. Anoop alleged that when he took her to the hospital, the hospital administration gave him Rs 20,000 for performing her last rites and promised to give him more money thereafter. An enraged Anoop, however, approached the Koh-e-fiza police on Thursday and lodged a complaint. A probe was launched into the matter.