Bhopal: BCM Sironj Held For Taking Bribe From ASHA Workers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal caught block community mobiliser (BCM) posted at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial hospital Sironj for accepting a bribe of Rs 7000, from ASHA workers, said the police here on Thursday.

SP Manu Vyas said that an ASHA worker Haribai in her complaint stated that the BCM Sandhya Jain was demanding a bribe of Rs 3000 to release the amount of her work. The BCM was also demanding Rs 4000 from another ASHA worker to release her honorarium amount.

After the verification of the complaint, a seven-member team under inspector Rajni Tiwari was constituted to trap the bribe seeker. On Thursday, as soon as the amount of Rs 7000 was handed over to the BCM in the hospital, the team caught her red handed. The police have registered a case and started the investigations.

Tip of the iceberg!

Sources at the SPE said that in the block, there are around 282 ASHA workers and each of them are allegedly paying an amount of Rs 2000-3000 to the BCM every month to release their honorarium amount which ranges between Rs 6000 and Rs 8000. It is claimed that the BCM was collecting more than Rs 6 lakh per month from the workers. It is also said that the BCM cannot independently carry out such malpractice. The task of collecting money is purportedly done with the assistance and collaboration of senior officers from the health department.